Seat Track Position Sensors Market Share, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

Much like seatbelt buckle sensor ICs, seat position sensor ICs commonly use a vane interrupt style of sensing to determine what zone, along the seat track, is the seat positioned. It includes a magnet and a unipolar, Hall-effect switch on either side of the seat track.

When the seat itself slides into a predetermined zone, the ferrous material of a bar along the under part of the seat interrupts the path of the magnetic field to the sensing element, thereby switching the device on and informing the airbag system that the seat is in that zone. Multiple sensor ICs can be used to determine different positions along the seat track, which can then be used by the airbag deployment controller to determine the relative position of the driver to the steering wheel or dashboard.

The market for seat track position sensors is segmented into product, application, and geography. The product is further divided into magneto-resistive sensors, inductive sensors, and others. The application is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The region wise divisions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players mentioned in the report are Allegro MicroSystems, Dalroad Norslo, Hartmann, Skyweal, Stoneridge, and TE Connectivity.

Key Benefits

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for key market segments in the global seat track position sensors market from 2017 to 2023.

– Exhaustive analysis of the market by product types and application helps understand the current trends in use and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in future.

– This report presents the competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario across countries globally.

Seat Track Position Sensors Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

– Magneto-Resistive Sensors

– Inductive Sensors

– Others

By Application

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

Key Players

– Allegro MicroSystems

– Dalroad Norslo

– Hartmann

– Skyweal

– Stoneridge

– TE Connectivity

– Others