Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Business Development, Size, Share, Dynamics, Key Players, Analysis And Opportunities To 2027

The ambulatory surgery centre market is segmented on the basis of type, specialty, treatment, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into hospital-based ambulatory surgery centers and free-standing ambulatory surgery centers. On the basis of specialty, it is segmented into single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers. The single-specialty centers are further sub-segmented into ophthalmology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, pain management, and others. On the basis of treatment it is segmented into laceration treatment, bone fracture treatment, emergency care service, trauma or accident treatment, and others.

Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Factors such as rising ageing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in healthcare costs, and advancements in technology drive the market growth. However, lack of professionals and reimbursement issues restrain the market growth. But the development of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and increased healthcare investments increase the opportunity for the market growth in the near future.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps understand various types of surgery centers used.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions has been provided, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key players in the market include EBOS Group Limited, IntergraMed America Inc., Nueterra Capital, Aspen Healthcare, Medical Facilities Corporation, TH Medical, AmSurg Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, HealthCare Appraisers, Inc., and Surgery Partners.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Key Segments:

By Type

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Specialty

Single Specialty Centers Ophthalmology Orthopaedics Gastroenterology Pain management Others

Multi-Specialty Centers

