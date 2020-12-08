Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027 | Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bayer AG

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market outlook – 2027

The glycated hemoglobin testing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Laboratory HbA1c testing products and point of care (POC) HbA1c testing products. Based on technology, the market is segmented into chromatography, immunoassay, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, physical examination institution, research institutions, and others. By geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the glycated hemoglobin testing market include increasing diabetic patients, growing geriatric population, technological advancements in diagnosing diabetes, growth in the home healthcare market, and increased R&D activities in early diagnosis and efficient disease management. However, the availability of substitutes and high costs associated with glycated hemoglobin testing hinder the market growth. Increase in diabetic population and growing awareness about POC HbA1c testing in developing countries are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Glycated hemoglobin is used to measure three-month average plasma glucose concentration. It is a standardized test that indicates the amount of HbA1c, a special form of glycated hemoglobin, in a persons blood during the past two to four months. A glycated hemoglobin test is used to diagnose type 2 diabetes by monitoring the amount of hemoglobin bound to the glucose.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale have been provided.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

The key players that operate in this market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bayer AG, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, ARKRAY, Inc., and A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

