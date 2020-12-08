Agricultural Product Market Analysis and Market Overview Report 2020-2027

Agricultural products comprise of foods, fibers, fuels, and raw materials. Agriculture includes cultivation of crops, bee-keeping, animal husbandry, fish farming, and poultry. These products are either directly consumed or further processed and sold, and even exported at a large scale.Disposable income, population, consumer taste, and preferences and substitutes of other products drive the growth of the agricultural products market. In addition, surge in population increases the intake of food, which boosts the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations fuel the productivity, which increases the availability of these products in the market, in turn fostering the growth of the market. Decline in the share of agricultural products in total production is observed as a challenge across different regions.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Forecast Units Value ($US) Segments Covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Regions Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies Covered Yara International,Sundrop Farms, Syngenta, Deere&Company, Cargill, Adecagro SA, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Monsanto Company, Agrium Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF- Agriculture.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Overview: Although the food supply has been adequate as of now, the food systems will be tested at all levels in the coming months. Due to disruptions in the value chains, less production of the high value commodities such as fruits &vegetables is rarely noticeable, but the cereal stock of wheat and other major staple crops stands positive.

Impacts on Industry Avenue:The pandemic is affecting the global food systems, disrupting regional agricultural value chains, and creating risks of household food security. Not just this, but the virus outbreak has augmented awareness of food safety for producers, businesses, governments, and consumers.

Production shutdown scenario:The lockdown has severely disrupted the agricultural sector, depriving it of buyers and migrant laborers as the restrictions and regulatory hurdles halt people’s movements.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6728

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers,and Impact Analysis

The use of innovative technologies in farming has opened up new doors for investment opportunities. This over indulgence of high input farming using high technology has caused a negative implication such as deforestation. There is an increase in the emission of greenhouse gases from machineries, which surges the level of pollution and degrades the productivity levels, hence hampering growth.The demand for agricultural products is expected to increaseowing to growing population, and hence the major players are spending and investing in strategies for extracting the most out of the minimum.

The global agricultural productmarket trends are as follows:

Use of robotics in farming

The emergence of robotics and its involvement in farming and agricultural products has shown considerable productivity and efficiency. Deere & Company spent $305 million in 2018 to acquire Blue River technology. This is a startup that enables the identification of unwanted plants. The technology sprays high-precision herbicide that eventually reduces input costs and increases efficiency.

Use of robotics have been in the harvesting activities, but this innovation is anticipatedto empower the production performance and generate better output.

Using the sun to generate freshwater

One of the major modern trends in agriculture is increase in water efficiency in farming and food production. Fearing the global population and climatic changes, there arises a need for irrigation solutions that can improve the cultivation performance.

An innovative idea of utilizing the saline sea water and converting it into freshwater with the help of solar energy was brought into picture by Sundrop Farms.

This technology is expected to replace the requirement of freshwater for irrigation, posing potential of becoming a game-changer in the industry.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6728

Sustainable agricultural production

The increase in consumer awareness and the decline in natural resources, is making it mandatory for the producers to work on such techniques and solutions that enable the utmost productivity, utilizing the existing resources, and maintaining a healthy level of mineral deposit for further activity in the field.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Food (Cereals, Fruits, and Vegetables)

Fiber (Cotton andJute)

Fuel (Sugarcane, Sorghum, and Ethanol)

Raw Material Application Direct Consumption

Food & Fabrics

Construction & Paper Products

Others Industry Vertical Food & Nutrition

Sustainable Agribusiness

Production & Harvesting

Agribusiness Technological Inputs

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global agricultural product industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global agricultural product market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global agricultural product market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global agricultural product market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.