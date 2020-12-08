Emission Control Technology Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emission control technology market was estimated at $91.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $160.3 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% throughout 2018-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, evolving market trends, competitive scenario, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Emission control regulations by Government, an increase in automobile production, and adoption of nanotechnology in emission control technologies have fueled the growth of the global emission control technology market. On the other hand, growth in production of electric vehicles and the high cost of catalysts have restrained the growth to some extent. However, innovation in emission control catalysts and several government initiatives for emission reduction in developing countries have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The market is segmented into technology, fuel type, end-user vertical and region. The technology segment is divided into Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and Others. Based on the fuel type, the market is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Based on end-user vertical, the market is categorized into Automotive, Marine, Off-highway, Rolling Stock, and Industrial. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

By fuel type, the diesel segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. By end-user vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout 2018-2025. Based on region, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.

The report includes an analysis of the major market players such as Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., DCL International Inc., Clariant, Umicore, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, BASF, Tenneco Inc., Walker Exhaust Systems, Johnson Matthey, and others. Adopting a number of smart strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others, these leading players have become successful to sustain in the industry.

