Automotive Door Panel Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Significant surge in demand of feature enabled door panels, rise in sales of passenger vehicles, and need for safety due to increase in number of road accidents drive the growth in the global automotive door panel market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Automotive Door Panel Market by Mode of Operation (Front-hinged Door, Rear-hinged Door, Scissor Door, Gullwing Door, and Sliding door), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.” The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, key player positioning, market dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global automotive door panel market would reach $34.15 billion by 2025, from $24.11 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5186

Significant surge in demand of feature enabled door panels, rise in sales of passenger vehicles, and need for safety due to increase in number of road accidents drive the growth in the market. However, variations in the prices of raw materials and increase in demand for two-seater passenger cars restrict the market growth. On the other hand, development of lightweight and strong door panels and untapped potential in developing economies create new opportunities in the industry.

Front-hinged doors to maintain its leadership position by 2025

Front-hinged doors contributed for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased safety and security provided during the effective closure of doors. However, the gullwing doors segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increased ease for entry and exit of vehicles offered in tight urban parking spaces. The research also analyzes rear-hinged door, scissor door, and sliding door.

Purchase Enquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5186

Passenger cars to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2025

Passenger cars accounted for 84.12% of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. This is due to enhanced lifestyle of middle class families and rise in disposable income. However, the HCV segment would grow at the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in trade activities between the countries and rise in transportation network/activities.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Asia-Pacific contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to significant increase in number of sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to expansion of automotive companies in the region with increase in demand for automobile vehicles.

Frontrunners in the industry

Key market players analyzed in the research include Grupo Antolin, Draexlmaier Group, Brose, IAC Group, HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION, Kasai Kogyo, TS TECH, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Reydel Automotive France SAS, and Yanfeng.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |