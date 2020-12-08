Automotive Head Up Display Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Head-up display (HUD) in automotive is one of the latest innovations in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A vehicles HUD is majorly used by driver for the applications to be more focused on the road, safely providing speed, warning signals, and other vital vehicle & navigation information on the windshield directly in the drivers line of sight. In addition, if the automotive HUD system is paired with on-board cameras and adaptive cruise control it will be one of the best safety systems. Moreover, various automotive HUD systems currently started using cameras and GPS to locate the car and to display an image on the windshield. Newer HUD systems can use infrared cameras to detect the lines on the road and project their real life location on the windshield.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5155

Moreover, by combining the HUD unit with a vehicle’s GPS system, the driver is facilitated with the displaying map, turning and even speed-limit and traffic-sign information on a cars windshield. For ADAS, blind-spot detection warnings can also appear on auto-HUD.

The integration of HUDs with adaptive cruise control helps vehicles useful for providing warning information such as oil level, tire pressure, and for alerting the driver about the exact position of the car. Furthermore, other functions also include showing text messages from mobile phones or displaying track information from MP3 players.

The first consumer-grade HUDs in automotive appeared on the 1988 GM cars. They use the strategy of projecting graphics onto windshields from a display embedded behind the steering wheel in the dashboard. In addition, currently Renesas’ started offering high performing laser diode drivers enabled head-up displays (HUDs) with high resolution, high color-depth and high frame-rate projections for the various categories of vehicles.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5155

New technologies are developing quickly in the sector, such as voice-operated head-up display systems. They can take calls, provide information about the various car parameters such as air pressure in tires, and guide the user for directions. Depth-fuse 3D head-up display, a laser-based volumetric display technology, is an important technology that is creating an opportunity for the automotive head up displays market.

Rise in adoption rate of advanced technologies, surge in demand for the connected cars market and increase in adoption of advance driver assistance systems globally have created a demand for the automotive head up displays market.

Moreover, growth in need for safety and rise in road accidents is driving integration of head-up displays in the automotive industry. High power consumptions requirement of greater space in the automotive cockpit and diversion from voice, flashing text, and low light efficiency can result into major car accidents that can impact the product demand. Excessive cost of this innovative technology is another factor that hinders growth of the automotive head-up display (HUD) market.

Furthermore, advent of semi-autonomous and electric vehicles in the automotive industry, rise in disposable income of consumer, and increase in sale of luxurious cars are creating numerous opportunities for the automotive HUDs market.

The automotive head up displays market is segmented based on vehicle type, HUD type, technology and region. The vehicle type segment includes passenger car, and commercial vehicle which is further segmented into light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). On the basis of HUD type, the market segment is segregated into combiner and windshield. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5155

Key players operating in the global automotive head up display market are include Nippon Seiki, BMW Group, Panasonic Corporation, Micro vision Inc., Visteon Corporation. General Motors Company, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Denso Corporation and BAE Systems.

Key Benefits for Automotive Head Up display Market:

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2025.

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Automotive Head Up display Key Market Segments:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle LCV HCV



By Hud Type

Combiner

Windshield

By Technology

Augmented HUD

Conventional HUD

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled

Nippon Seiki

BMW Group

Panasonic Corporation

Micro vision Inc.

Visteon Corporation.

General Motors Company

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

BAE Systems.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |