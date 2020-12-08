Automotive Repair and Service Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Repair and Service Market by Type Part (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Oil, Grease, Tires, Batteries, Wear & Tear Parts, Air Filter, Cabin Filter, Oil Filter, Wiper Blades, Collision Body, Starters & Alternators, Lighting, Exhaust Components, Spark Plugs, and Others), Service Providers (Automobile Dealerships, Franchise General Repairs, Specialty Shops, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops, Tire Shops, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.” The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Automotive Repair and Service Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the Automotive Repair and Service market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Automotive Repair and Service end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Automotive Repair and Service market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

Factors such as increase in average age of vehicle due to technological advancements, rise in the average miles driven per vehicle, and surge in road safety awareness in people, fuel the growth of the automotive repair and service market. However, lack of regulations regarding the maintenance of the vehicle in developing economies is hampering the stated market growth. Further, increase in the sales of used cars creates numerous opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive repair and service market.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Top 10 leading companies in the global Automotive Repair and Service market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Automotive Repair and Service products and services. The key players operating in the global Automotive Repair and Service industry include Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., Ashland Automotive, Inc., Belron International Ltd., Carmax Autocare Center, Driven Brands, Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Halfords Group Plc., and Jiffy Lube International, Inc, and others.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

