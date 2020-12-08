Torrified Wheat Market Global Trends with Leading Key Players and Industry Forecast by 2026

Torrified wheat is an unmalted grain, which is used as an ingredient for production of beer. The term torrified refers to the treatment which is subjected to the wheat while making beer. This act covers the subjection of wheat kernel to a heat treatment which is up to over 850C. This treatment is known as torrification and it is important to gelatinize the starch present in wheat. This treatment helps in breaking down the cellular structure of wheat and pre-gelatinizes the starch. At last, the product which is obtained is torrified wheat from which brewer can extract sugar easily.

Torrified wheat has certain features such as it is used in the beers to change the appearance of the beer. It can be used in place of raw wheat for making Belgian-style White/Wit beers.

The global torrified wheat market is driven by increase in consumption of beer in last couple of years due to rise in disposable income and increase in widespread adoption of craft beer. Moreover, surge in adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers which fosters the demand for beer. Moreover, increase in influence of social media to adopt new styles of beer boosts the growth of the market. According to the United Nations World Population Prospect, the global youth population is expected to reach by 1.3 billion by 2030. Increase in popularity of beer among youth augment the beer demand. Moreover, the beer industry has various growth opportunities in the future because of the introduction of naturally sweetened beer. This fuels the requirement of torrified wheat. However, taxation policy, high excise duty on imported beer, and increase in health awareness among consumers limit the growth of the beer industry, which in turn possess challenge for the torrified wheat market expansion.

The global torrified wheat market is segmented based on form, nature, and region. By form, the market is divided into crushed and milled. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into organic and conventional. By region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the torrified wheat market include Cargill Incorporated, Crisp Malting Group Ltd, BSG HandCraft, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., DuClaw Brewing Company, Country Malt Group, and Muntons plc.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global torrified wheat market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

