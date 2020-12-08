Greek Yogurt Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 to 2022

The market research report titled “Global Greek Yogurt Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ XX Billion By 2025 – Fact.MR” and published by Fact.MR provides an insightful comprehension about the growth aspects, dynamics, and working of the global Greek Yogurt Market. The report entails details about the market with data collected over the years with its wide-ranging analysis. It also comprises the competitive landscape within the market together with a detailed evaluation of the leading players within the global Greek Yogurt Market.

The study on the Greek Yogurt Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Greek Yogurt Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

In addition, it sheds light on the profiles of the key vendors/manufacturers comprising thorough assessment of the market share, production technology, market entry strategies, revenue forecasts, and so on. Further, the report will encompass the fundamental strategic activities such as product developments, mergers & acquisitions, launches, events, partnerships, collaborations, and so on. Apart from this, it will also present the new entrants contributing their part in the market growth.

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on Greek yogurt market is a result of an exhaustive and detailed research methodology. The reliable and comprehensive insights into global Greek yogurt market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was carried out by studying paid resources, trade journals, and other associated publications relevant to Greek yogurt market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global Greek yogurt market for the 2017-2022 period.

Key Deliverables in the Greek Yogurt Market Study:

Market analysis for the global Greek Yogurt market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global Greek Yogurt market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.

