Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market Size, Industry Share, Regional Market Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

The global Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into pain management drugs and corticosteroids. Corticosteroids are further sub-segmented into prednisolone, prednisone, and deflazacort. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Factors such as, increase in incidences of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and introduction of specific guidance for development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs by FDA drive the market growth. However, low rate of treatment due to delayed diagnosis and prediction hinder the market growth. Moreover, fast track approval of these drugs by FDA and untapped growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps understand various therapeutics used for Duchenne dystrophy.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the global market.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market Key Segments:

By Type

Pain Management Drugs

Corticosteroids

Prednisolone

Prednisone

Deflazacort

Key players in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, FibroGen, Inc., ITALFARMACO S.p.A., Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC, NS Pharma, Inc, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., Santhera Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

