Dengue Virus Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

The dengue virus diagnostic tests market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into rapid molecular assay, biomarker assay, IsoAmp assay, and others. Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and others.
Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).
According to WHO, dengue affects about 50-100 million people worldwide, annually. It is a vector-borne highly communicable disease. This report discusses the diagnostic tests used to confirm the presence of dengue in one individual.
The key players that operate in the market include Arkray Inc., Ceres Nanosciences Inc., Roche Diagnostics International, Corgenix Medical Corp, FK-Biotecnologia SA, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Sansure Biotech Inc., Quidel Corp, Whidiag SAS, and Pictor Ltd.
Dengue Virus Diagnostic Tests Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Rapid Molecular Assay
- Biomarker Assay
- IsoAmp Assay
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
