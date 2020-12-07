Self-Care Medical Devices Market Analysis By Key Manufacturers, Size, Share, Regions, Type And Application And Growth Forecast To 2027

Increasing healthcare awareness, rapid growth of infections & chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, & others, and a rise in the geriatric population primarily drive the self-care medical devices market. The rising need for self-care and home-based treatments due to hectic lifestyles and decrease in doctor visits have increased the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is categorised into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, body temperature monitors, nebulizers, pedometers, pregnancy/fertility test kits, sleep apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, HIV test kits, and others. Based on end-user, the self-care medical devices market is classified into geriatric, paediatrics, adults, and pregnant women. By region, it has been analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

There are numerous factors for the market growth such as cost-efficiency, maintenance of privacy, quick access, and quick results for the diagnosis and treatment. In addition, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth in developed and developing countries. However, significant levels of government rules & regulations and certain cases of inaccurate test results are the major barriers for the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D in the field of self-care medical devices is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period.

List of players profiled in the report

Medtronic plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bayer HealthCare LLC

General Electric Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

ResMed, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Martifarm Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global self-care medical devices market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities from 20172023 in terms of value.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Self-care Medical Devices Market Key Segment:

By Type

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Body Temperature Monitors

Nebulizers

Pedometers

Pregnancy/Fertility Test Kits

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

HIV Test Kits

Others

