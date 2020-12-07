Fat Free Yogurt Market size is likely to grow at a high CAGR by 2025

Fat free yogurt is a dairy product created by the bacterial fermentation of milk and is extremely low in calories. It provides essential vitamins and nutrients, and is therefore widely consumed as an appropriate option for breakfast, snacks, and other meals. It is also used as a healthy substitute for oil or mayonnaise while cooking or baking. They are available in several flavors including peach, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla and others.

The increase in health consciousness among consumers and rise in focus on consuming healthier diet are expected to drive the growth of the market for fat free yogurt. With the increase in number of individuals facing health issues such as obesity, consumers are now inclined towards consuming foods such as fat free yogurts since they are low in calories, promote weight loss and are highly nutritious. This fosters the growth of the fat free yogurt market. Furthermore, there is growth in the demand for organic products owing to its health benefits and consumer awareness regarding the effects of inorganic food products. This ultimately augments the demand for organic fat free yogurt, thereby boosting the market growth. However, fat free yogurts manufactured with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) hampers the growth of the market as consumers today are increasingly becoming aware about the contents in their foods.

On the contrary, penetrating further into developing countries and introducing flavors according to the local tastes and preferences propel the market for fat free yogurt. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers to further expand the market base.

The market is segmented based on type, flavor, packaging material, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on flavor, it is categorized into peach, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla, and others. Based on packaging material, it is classified into glass, plastic, and paperboard. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, departmental stores, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Danone Inc., Nestlé, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd, Tillamook, General Mills Inc., Chobani, LLC., FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Inc., Yoplait USA, INC., and Jalna Dairy Foods.

