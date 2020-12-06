Sodium Percarbonate Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations 2019 to 2029

Fact.MR recently published a market study on Sodium Percarbonate . The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the Sodium Percarbonate Market structure.

Scope of the Report:

The global Sodium Percarbonate market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Sodium Percarbonate market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Percarbonate Market Share Analysis

Sodium Percarbonate competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sodium Percarbonate sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sodium Percarbonate sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Competition Landscape

According to Fact.MR study, the global sodium percarbonate market is expected to remain a consolidated landscape owing to the presence of a limited number of players. Global giants, such as Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, OCI Peroxygens LLC, and Hongye Chemical collectively account for ~2/5th of the global sodium percarbonate production. Leading players are expanding their business by establishing manufacturing bases in developing countries, such as China and India, looking at their market attractiveness. Growing focus of players on developing countries as lucrative markets for increasing sodium percarbonate inclusion in every wash load is likely to shape the market in forthcoming years.

The market for powdered percarbonate is witnessing a slight dip in some of the western countries that have particularly adopted liquid formulations, as a result of which several players have limited their sodium percarbonate production in such regions. For instance, European laundry market’s transition to liquid products prompted Solvay to shut the 50,000 tons pa capacity plant in Warrington, UK. Amid such a turmoil in sodium percarbonate market, leading players are building and reinforcing partnerships with global innovators, focusing on a broader penetration in developing countries, and exploring technology for improved cleaning solutions.

With the West showing an increased appetite for liquid laundry products, players in sodium percarbonate market have also renewed their focus on technology to develop stable sodium percarbonate formulations for use in liquid laundry products. With a stable sodium percarbonate technology, partakers are eyeing to revive the adoption of sodium percarbonate for cleaning and laundry applications in Europe and North America.

Several companies have increased their focus on safety, storage, and handling aspects of sodium percarbonate to appeal a larger audience. For instance, OCI is leveraging advanced technologies to minimize the risk of undesired decomposition and to delay the natural decomposition of sodium percarbonate products.

For more incisive insights into the sodium percarbonate market, request for the report sample

Key Factors Determining Growth of the Sodium Percarbonate Market

Growing traction for green products favoring sales: Surging demand for eco-friendly bleach products, such as household and industrial laundry detergents are driving the demand for sodium percarbonate as an additive. Broadening bandwidth of sodium percarbonate application for removing stubborn stains, in laundry, and to disinfect diapers are creating wide range of growth opportunities for stakeholders.

The proliferating textile industry is considerably driving the demand for bleaching agents such as sodium percarbonate that are widely used for the pretreatment of textiles to obtain white clean fabric.

In view of numerous restrictions pertaining to water treatment options for organic aquaculture that permit use of easily degradable disinfectants only, sodium percarbonate has forayed this application as a potentially viable option. Potential use of sodium percarbonate as the permissible water disinfectant that can be used in conventional as well as organic aquaculture production systems holds significant growth potential.

Though the use of sodium percarbonate as a denture cleanser is at niche for now, it is likely to become a mainstream application in the forthcoming years. This falls in line with the ability of oxidizing (bleaching) agents to remove stains and kill the bacteria harbored on the surface of a denture.

Growing demand for an all-purpose whitener that can whiten a tub, sink, or even clothes without using bleach continues to soar the sales of sodium percarbonate for whitening applications.

For more intelligence on the sodium percarbonate market, request for the report sample

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Key Restraining Factors

Instability of percarbonate bleach prevents its use in liquid laundry products, thereby limiting the adoption of sodium percarbonate to dry detergents only. Growing demand for liquid detergents in western countries have prompted formulators to replicate the effect of sodium percarbonate by using enzymes and optical brighteners—additives, such as disodium diaminostilbene disulfonate. These additives make clothes appear brighter by absorbing ultraviolet light and reemitting it in the blue region.

Myriad storage concerns pertaining to sodium percarbonate that interacts with flammable agents or materials and may cause explosion and fire have impeded the adoption sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate in recent years.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Additional Insight

Potential Applicability of Sodium Percarbonate as Bleaching Agent in Pulp & Paper Industry

Growing need of viable oxidative repulping aids for wet-strengthened paper grades is contributing significantly to the adoption of sodium percarbonate as an eco-friendly and effective repulping aid that comply with existing regulations. Due to the hazardous nature of traditional hypochlorite and its contribution to adsorbable organic halides (AOX), the industry is witnessing an increased development and adoption of alternatives.

Kemira, which has been among the leading players in sodium percarbonate market, is pioneering the development of eco-friendly substitutes for hypochlorite, which are not associated with the release of any harmful residuals. The company’s products in this category are claimed to accelerate dissolution process and facilitate alleviation of the repulping time. Kemira recently announced the closure of its only sodium percarbonate production line, based in Sweden. The company had already debottlenecked one of the key bleaching chemical plants (based in Finland), and is now directing more of its hydrogen peroxide capacity to its customers in the pulp segment.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology and holistic approach lay the foundation of valuable insights covered in the sodium percarbonate market. The Fact.MR report offers in-depth information about the growth prospects of sodium percarbonate market along with incisive insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to accumulate valuable insights into the forecast analysis of sodium percarbonate market. The report on sodium percarbonate market has undergone cross-validation to certain the delivery of concise information to the market enthusiasts.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2527

Key Questions Answered In this Sodium Percarbonate Market Report are:

What are the key factors driving Waste To Sodium Percarbonate Market expansion?

What is the trend of capital investments in the Waste To Sodium Percarbonate Market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the Waste To Sodium Percarbonate Market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to Waste To Sodium Percarbonate Market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Percarbonate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Percarbonate , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Percarbonate in 2020 and 2029.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Percarbonate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Percarbonate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sodium Percarbonate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Percarbonate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2527

About US:

Fact.MR follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market.