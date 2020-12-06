Thermal Papers Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR recently published a market study on Thermal Papers . The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the Thermal Papers Market structure.

Scope of the Report:

The global Thermal Papers market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Thermal Papers market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2487

Competitive Landscape and Thermal Papers Market Share Analysis

Thermal Papers competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Thermal Papers sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Thermal Papers sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

competitive landscape of thermal papers market, get in touch with our experts.

Increasing Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Thermal Papers Price Hike

The thermal papers marketplace is witnessing increase in prices of thermal papers owing to the rising cost of pulp and other raw materials used in the manufacturing. In addition, global shortage in the leuco dye supply chain, the highly utilized dye in the thermal paper industry, has led to an unprecedented rise in the cost of thermal papers. On the back of these developments, thermal paper manufacturers have increased the prices of thermal paper.

In February 2018, Jujo Thermal announced a price increase for its direct thermal paper by 10-15%, effective from 1st March 2018.

In March 2018, Koehler Paper announced an increase in thermal paper prices by 10-12% for new orders.

In May 2018, Mitsubishi announced a price increase for its THEMOSCRIPT® thermal paper range by 10%, effective from 1st July 2018.

In July 2017, Lecta announced a price hike for its thermal and carbonless papers by 6%, effective from September 2017.

Point-of-Sale Commerce Remains a Prominent User of Thermal Papers

The expansion of the retail industry in the form of an increasing network of supermarket and hypermarkets as well as the growth of the hospitality industry are major factors driving the point-of-sale commerce. While grocery and retail are significant end-users, the point-of-sale also finds application in transportation payments such as parking and taxi industry.

Although e-commerce is penetrating the retail industry, point-of-sale commerce continues to remain a prime means of billing information transfer across industries. And these industries show significant reliance on thermal papers for their point-of-sale billing. As long as the point-of-sale commerce continue to remain a preferred mode of billing transactions, demand for thermal papers will remain consistent in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Tailor-Made Thermal Products

Thermal papers have been highly embraced for the application of labeling and packaging wherein multiple end-use industries such as food, logistics and production management. These end-users show significant demand for thermal papers and other thermal products such as thermal transfer ribbons.

Well aware of the demand trends, manufacturers in the thermal papers market are introducing tailored solution specific to different applications. For instance, the thermal labels used in the food industry are manufactured with different features such as heat resistance, metal detection and durability.

Increasing Preference for Digital Transactions Weakens Thermal Paper Sales

Digital payment platforms are highly embraced across businesses as well as customers. Rising penetration of e-commerce has further encouraged the growth of digital payments. Further, digital payments are gaining popularity as a safer, convenient and smarter way of transactions.

As digital transactions are entirely taken care digitally and do not involve an exchange of billing receipt – majorly printed on thermal papers, rapid adoption of digital payment methods are likely to impact the application of thermal papers.

For comprehensive analysis of all the prominent factors in the thermal papers market, request a sample.

Thermal Papers Market – Definition

Thermal paper is a type of specialty paper which contains coating of a composite formulation. The property of formulation is a mixture of a heat-sensitive dye and a suitable matrix. When temperature crosses melting point of the mixture, the color of the dye changes. The precoat below the thermal coat absorbs the dye mixture and prevents thermal ink carry in the print head.

Thermal Papers Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a study in the thermal papers market and published a report titled, “Thermal Papers Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027.” The thermal papers market report covers in-depth analysis of market driver, restraints, trends and opportunities in the thermal papers market. The report also covers associated industry analysis and a thorough assessment of competitive landscape. An extensive analysis as such delivers the most comprehensive and credible performance of the thermal papers market for the period of 2018-2027.

Thermal Papers Market Structure

The thermal papers market is studied thoroughly to derive the market segmentation. The thermal papers market is segmented based on thickness, by end-use industry, by application and by technology. The global thermal papers market study also covers market analysis in key regions.

Based on thickness, thermal papers market is segmented into 60-80 microns and 80-90 microns thicknesses. Based on end-use industry, the thermal papers market is segmented in retail industry, healthcare, packaging & labelling, printing & publishing, entertainment & transit and other end-use industries.

By application, the thermal papers market is segmented in point of sale, lottery & gaming, labels & tickets and other applications. By technology, the thermal papers market is segmented in direct thermal and thermal transfer categories.

Regional analysis of the thermal papers market covers study of thermal papers market in key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The regional analysis of the thermal papers market also covers country-wise assessment for all the regions.

Thermal Papers Market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the thermal papers market report covers an all-inclusive analysis of all the thermal papers market facets. A thorough analysis as such can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in thermal papers market.

What will be the impact of evolving regulatory framework on the growth of the thermal papers during the forecast period?

Which thickness of the thermal papers is highly sought after in the thermal papers market?

In which end-use industry, thermal papers are likely to witness leading demand in 2019?

Which region will register leading revenues in the thermal papers market during the forecast period?

Which printing technology is highly preferred in the thermal papers market?

Thermal Papers Market – Research methodology

A robust research methodology used during the course of the thermal papers market study is thoroughly discussed in this section. The research methodology includes multipronged approaches to study thermal papers market. In addition, the section thoroughly discusses primary and secondary research approaches used to derive the thermal papers market performance.

Primary research of the thermal papers market covered comprehensive interviews and discussions with industry savants and opinions of domain-specific analysts. Secondary research of the thermal papers market comprised an in-depth study of industry database, published articles and other credible resources.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2487

Key Questions Answered In this Thermal Papers Market Report are:

What are the key factors driving Waste To Thermal Papers Market expansion?

What is the trend of capital investments in the Waste To Thermal Papers Market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the Waste To Thermal Papers Market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to Waste To Thermal Papers Market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Papers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermal Papers , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermal Papers in 2020 and 2029.

Chapter 3, the Thermal Papers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thermal Papers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Thermal Papers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermal Papers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2487

About US:

Fact.MR follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market.