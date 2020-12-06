Polyamide in E-Mobility Market – Analysis and Forecast up to 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR recently published a market study on Polyamide in E-Mobility . The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the Polyamide in E-Mobility Market structure.

Scope of the Report:

The global Polyamide in E-Mobility market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Polyamide in E-Mobility market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Competitive Landscape and Polyamide in E-Mobility Market Share Analysis

Polyamide in E-Mobility competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Polyamide in E-Mobility sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch.

Competitive Landscape

The latest development in e-mobility segment along with strategic focus of prominent market players pertaining to demand of plastic and polyamide in e-mobility is incorporated in each company profile. Additionally, profiled players are mapped for their relative e-mobility infrastructure and capacity readiness.

In the report, polyamide suppliers in e-mobility are divided according to the manufacturers of polyamide and manufacturers of electronic automotive components. Polyamide suppliers in e-mobility featured in the report are Arkema SA, Lanxess AG, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, EMS Group, and UBE Industries Ltd. Component manufactures featured in the report are Ashok Minda Group, CIE Automotive, Teijin Limited, Flex-N-Gate, IAC Group LLC, Magna International, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, and Nifco Inc.

Key Developments

DowDuPont Inc., an American multinational chemical company, recently launched an initiative ‘AHEAD™’, which is designed by the company to offer innovative material capabilities and solutions for electric/hybrid-electric vehicles. The company is targeting the trend of vehicle electrification and increasing adoption of polyamide by creating a dedicated team of experts to reinforce its broad range of technology-based products and expertise in polymer and materials science.

Another manufacturer of polyamide – BASF SE acquired the integrated polyamide business of Solvay S.A. – a chemical company in Belgium, for €1.6 billion. The company is aiming to expand its engineering plastics portfolio and improving its position with this acquisition.

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, a German specialty chemicals company, recently declared it has invested approximately seven million euros to expand its production capacities of high-performance plastics, including polyamide. The company also announced that it is aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for polyamide in e-mobility and industry 4.0 by bolstering its production of plastic compounds such as polyamide.

Other manufacturers of polyamide, such as UBE Industries Ltd. and EMS Group, are aiming to deliver innovative solutions to reduce weight and improve fire protection features of electric vehicles by introducing polyamide in e-mobility.

Magna International, a Canadian global automotive supplier, and Rohinni LLC, a lighting technology company, recently formed a joint venture – Magna Rohinni Automotive – to introduce ultra-thin micro LED lighting solutions in the mobility industry. Another leading player in the polyamide in e-mobility market – CIE Automotive has been on an acquisition spree as the company recently acquired Inteva Roof Systems and Newcor, Inc., both automotive component manufacturing companies. CIE Automotive is a leading player in the polyamide in e-mobility market, and it is strengthening its position in the machining technology and expanding its style-aesthetics-and-comfort-oriented products portfolio with these acquisitions.

Teijin Limited, a leading player in the polyamide in e-mobility market, recently acquired Inapal Plasticos SA (Inapal), a Portuguese automotive composite supplier, for around US$ 37 million, to position itself higher in the European automotive markets. The company also acquired J.H. Ziegler GmbH, a German automotive interior materials supplier, for approximately US$ 107 million, to improve its automotive interior materials’ production and sales capacities and capitalize on the rising demand for low-noise electric vehicles in European markets.

Definition

Polyamide is a type of synthetic polymers that are made of repeating amide linkages, which are commonly used in automotive applications. One of the most popular type of synthetic polyamides is nylon, and a mounting number of applications of polyamides in e-mobility market are attributed to its exclusive mechanical properties such as high tensile strength and thermal stability. Some common examples of applications of polyamide in e-mobility market are electronic components, under-bonnet components, and components used in the vehicle interior and exterior.

About the Report

The Fact.MR report on polyamide in e-mobility market offers readers the most important insights about growth prospects, potential opportunities, and recent trends in applications of polyamide in e-mobility market. Exclusive and unbiased conclusions, both qualitative and quantitative, about demand for polyamide in e-mobility market are provided to readers through the information included in the report. The report on polyamide in e-mobility market is comprehensible are it is segmented into three sub-segments, thereby the report provides in-depth information about growth of the market in the most seamless way

Segmentation

In order to provide detailed information about the polyamide in e-mobility market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides polyamide in e-mobility market into its three broad sub-segments – vehicle types, applications, and regions.

Based on the vehicle types, polyamide in e-mobility market is segmented into three main types – hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and electric vehicles (EVs). According to its applications, polyamide in e-mobility market is broadly segmented into four categories – electric/electronic components, under-bonnet components, vehicle exterior, and vehicle interior. Based on regions, the polyamide in e-mobility market is segmented into four main geographical regions – North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific region Excluding Japan.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report helps readers in understanding the critical information on applications of polyamide in e-mobility market along with unique conclusions about the market growth. Detailed secondary and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the polyamide in e-mobility market are conducted by analysts at Fact.MR. It helps them to reach the nearly accurate qualitative and quantitative information about how the demand for polyamide in e-mobility market will increase or decrease.

Secondary research on use of polyamide in e-mobility market helps analysts to understand the industry-validated facts and to predict the growth prospects of the polyamide in e-mobility market. This is followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders and industry experts, such as manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and distributors of polyamide in e-mobility market are interviewed to acquire comprehensive data about the use of polyamide in e-mobility market. The reliability and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how demand for polyamide in e-mobility market will grow during 2018-2028, is assured.

