Agricultural Biologicals Market anticipated to witness the highest growth rate by 2025

Agricultural biologicals are topical or seed treatment products made from natural materials, which are majorly used to replace chemicals used in agriculture farming. These biologicals are used to protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, thereby maintaining crops healthy. In addition, farmers are dependent upon agricultural biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. Moreover, agricultural biologicals are extracted from organic matter such as plant extracts and naturally occurring microorganisms to improve crop productivity as well as crop health. Biological agriculture is an economically sustainable agricultural production process, which promotes the use of safer products for crop treatment. This is accomplished by minimizing environmentally harmful consequences and using non-renewable natural resources.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global agricultural biologicals market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2199

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in demand for organic products, improvement in productivity and yield, rise in costs of pesticides and fertilizers, and increase in global population. Moreover, the market also witnesses an increase in demand for organic foods, rapid growth in the use of microbial seed treatment products, and easier residue management. In addition, awareness for good health also increases the demand for organic food products, consequently leading to the growth of the global agricultural biologicals market. However, lack of awareness and low adoption rate of biopesticides coupled with short shelf life of biopesticides is expected to hinder the market growth to some extent.

The global agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & pulses. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include The DOW Chemical Company, Isagro SPA, Novozyme A/S, Bayer Cropscience AG, Koppert B.V., Valent Biosciences Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Arysta Lifescience Limited, Certis USA LLC, and BASF SE.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2199

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017 to 2023, which will assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped as per individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise agricultural biologicals market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the agricultural biologicals market are listed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation of agricultural biologicals within the market is provided, which helps understand dominant market opportunities.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

By Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.