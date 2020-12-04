Blood Group Typing Market Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research Report

Blood group typing is the process of identifying and classifying a persons blood group into one of the classes (such as those designated A, B, ABor O) by means of laboratory tests. Blood group typing test is essential to transfuse blood, test donor blood compatibility with recipient patient, and determine the presence of Rh factor. Not all blood types are compatible, so it is important to know the blood group of an individual. Blood typing helps determine the condition of hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN) in pregnant women, thereby increasing the demand for such tests. Receiving blood thats incompatible with an individuals blood type (having foreign antigens) could cause a dangerous immune response (by creating antibodies against the foreign antigen). This majorly increases the demand for the blood group typing market.

The key factors that drive the market growth include the rise in demand for blood group typing for pregnancy & prenatal testing, rise in number of blood donations through education & blood donation campaigns, and increase in number of patients who need transfusion due to accidents and trauma. In addition, growth in application of blood group typing in forensic sciences is further expected to catalyze the market growth. However, lack of awareness and dearth of skilled and trained professionals can lead to misleading transfusion thus, leading to decline in sales of blood bank reagents and ultimately hampering the growth of the blood group typing market.

The global blood group typing market can be segmented into type of products, techniques, by test type, end users, and region. Based on products, the market is categorized into consumables, instruments, and services. In terms of technique, it is classified into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques. Based on test type, it is subdivided into antibody screening, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, cross matching series, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Grifols

S. A. (Spain)

Immucor, Inc. (U.S.)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)

Quotient, Ltd.(U.S.)

Novacyt Group (France)

BAG Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Rapid Labs (U.K.)

Day medical SA (Switzerland), DIAGAST (France)

AXO Science (France).

