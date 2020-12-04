Mushroom Cultivation Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast

Mushroom cultivation is a technical process and has different steps such as composting, spawning, casing, pinning, and lastly harvesting. Mushroom cultivation has become easy, and effective with an increase in technology. It can be done in the farms, oriental garden, and other agricultural fields. Mushrooms are widely preferred by restaurants, households, and other commercials places. Mushroom has many beneficial properties that help in maintaining good health like proteins, fibers, vitamins, and antioxidants. It helps in building the immune system and prevents cells from damage.

Companies covered: Monaghan Mushrooms, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC., Societa Agricola Porretta, Commercial Mushroom Producers, Lambert Spawn, Mycoterra Farm, South Mill Mushroom Sales, Walsh Mushroom Group, Bluff City Fungi.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has adversely affected the global mushroom cultivation market.

Due to quarantine, travel restriction has greatly affected the supply of mushroom across the globe.

The migration of laborers has caused a lack of workers in the farms.

Due to travel restriction, the production houses have piled up a large stock in store and cannot use. This has a great loss to the farm owners.

The online store is the only distribution channel to supply mushrooms.

Many mushroom production farms were closed due to COVID-19.

This has greatly affected the farmers and the economy who are largely dependent on the agriculture sector.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The global mushrooms cultivation market is experiencing growth with the increase in demand for mushrooms. Surge in awareness about health issues and organic products are the factors that drive the growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. Changes in lifestyle also support the growth of the market. However, the shift in the production of mushrooms can hamper the market growth. Contrarily, the increase in the distribution channels and online platforms can create an opportunity to boost the growth of the global market.

The global mushroom cultivation market trends are as follows:

With the increase in the production of mushrooms, the companies are focusing on increasing their distribution channel by collaborating with different retailers and online growers. The companies are using mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their market share and target audiences.

