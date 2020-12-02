Soft Contact Lens Market Growth Drivers, Product Value, and Volume Analysis By 2027

Rise in prevalence of eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, and myopia drive the market growth. In addition, rise in usage of electronic gadgets such as television and computer, make way for different eye disorders. Also, increase in awareness through social media marketing and the comfort and convenience provided by soft contact lens are the prime concerns for a person switching from eyeglasses to contact lenses. However, presence of other ophthalmology devices and corrective procedures such as photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and laser and rising side effects of contact lenses such as eye infections and corneal ulcer restraints the market growth. In aging population, improving economy and increasing disposable incomes across the world majorly drives the market growth and these factors are also expected to provide numerous growth opportunities.

The report segments the market on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on the product type, the market is divided in to daily wear contact lens, extended wear contact lens, toric contacts lens, colored (tinted) contacts lens, decorative (cosmetic) contact lens, and others. Based on end users, the market is classified into hospital, e-commercial stores, ophthalmic diagnoses center, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players are include:

Bausch & Lomb

Cibavision, Johnson & Johnson

CooperVision

Fresh Look

Biomedics

Pce Automation Ltd

Bible Opteq Co.

LTD, Medios Co

polytouch contact lens co.

ZEISS

Contamac

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global soft contact lens market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by product type assists in understanding the various forms of soft contact lens available.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Soft Contact Lens Market Key Segments:

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa



