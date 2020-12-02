Western Blotting Market Analysis By Key Manufacturers, Regions Data, Type And Application And Growth Forecast To 2027

Increasing prevalence of HIV globally that expands the application of western blotting in the field of proteomics and increased investments in R&D by various pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies are major factors that lead to increased demand for western blotting. However, expensive instruments, high costs of primary antibodies, time factor, emergence of alternative technologies, and the demand for skilled labor in equipment handling are the major restraining factors of this technology.

This global market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. Based on technology this market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Based on application it is segmented into biomedical and biochemical research, disease diagnostics, and agriculture. This report geographically covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players covered in this report include Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., DANAHER, Amicon ultra (EMD Millipore Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, and ADVANSTA Inc.

Western Blotting Market Key Segments:

By Application

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

