Interventional Radiology Market report to 2027 includes segmentation by product types, applications and regional analysis

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as blood vessel diseases and the development of new techniques in the market such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) & Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) are the major driving factors of this market. However, high costs of equipment and the need for efficient handling techniques may hinder the market growth. Recent advancements and the development of modified techniques provide high opportunities for market expansion.

The leading players in the global interventional radiology market are Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Agfa-Gevaert NV & Co. KG, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC., Biosensor International Group, Ltd., Stryker Corporation, and Cook Group Incorporated.

Key Benefits

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global interventional radiology market from 2016 to 2023 that helps identify upcoming market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors) helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Recent industry trends & developments and future opportunities have also been covered.

Extensive knowledge of key market players and their strategies has been provided.

Geographically the world interventional radiology market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive analysis of various factors that drive and restrain the growth of this market has been provided.

The global interventional radiology market is segmented on the basis of technology into catheters, stents, angioplasty balloons, IVC filters, biopsy needles, and HFA devices. On the basis of application, the market is divided into oncology, cardiology, urology & nephrology, and gastroenterology. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

