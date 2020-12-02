Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the next upcoming year

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is driven by rise in prevalence of dry eye syndrome, increase in geriatric population, growth in awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, and increase in use of contact lenses. However, stringent regulatory process for drug approval and dearth of skilled ophthalmologists restrain the market growth. Conversely, increased government funding and presence of untapped market in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analysed thoroughly to determine the competitive outlook of the global market.

The report offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market helps to determine the types of products used and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the near future.

The report segments global dry eye syndrome treatment market on the basis of type of drug, product, and region. On the basis of drug, it is divided into lubricant eye drops (preservative-free drops, oily tear eye drops, and eye ointments), anti-inflammatory drugs (corticosteroid and tetracyclines oral), and autologous serum eye drops. On the basis of product, it is classified into liquid drops, gel, liquid wipes, eye ointment, and others. The market is analyzed on the basis of region across North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Key Segments:

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The key market players profiled in the report are Novartis AG, Allergan plc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nicox S.A., Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alimera Science, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

