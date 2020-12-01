Sugar-free Citrus Soda Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period – 2027

Sugar-free citrus soda is a beverage containing low or no sugar content. The growing consumer awareness regarding health consciousness is driving the global market for sugar-free citrus soda. However, none of the soft drinks available in the market offer any health benefits, the sugar-free citrus drinks cause no harm and deliver a refreshing flavor and experience. Consumer preferences have been gradually shifting from the conventional carbonated drinks to the low calorie citrus sodas.

Companies covered:

Fresca, Zevia, Sierra Mist Free, Abott India ltd., Minute Maid Light, Fanta Zero, Polar Orange Dry, Britvic, Squirt, Solo Zero sugar

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Production shut down scenario

The production for sugar-free citrus soda has been ceased due to the COVID-19 implications. This reduced the amount of stock available with the manufactures leading to a misbalance in the demand and supply. This has dropped the revenue for the firm.

Declining demand for sugar-free citrus soda

Since the beverage was highly consumed at spots of outdoor recreational activities, the COVID-19 implications have brought a downward surge in demand for the product that usually attained a peak position during the summer season.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The beverage industry has always been driven by the carbonated soft drinks. The market has been witnessing several transformations from specific flavored drinks to low calorie drinks. One of the finest and modified variations of beverages is the sugar-free citrus sodas. Citrus sodas are rich in vitamin C and helps in relieving from various acid related problems. The key market players have been developing the products with enhancements so that the changing consumer preferences are well addressed. Though the sugar-free drinks cause no harm but at the same time its consumption yields no nutritional benefits. This factor restrains the market from growing.

The global sugar-free citrus soda market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products with improvisations in product utilities is always the priority of the industry. The leading manufacturers keep introducing the advanced products that yield better satisfaction to the consumer base. One of the improved versions of carbonated drinks is the sugar-free soda.

The finest sugar-free soda comes in the variation of lemon flavor with the benefits of citrus acid and the antioxidant properties. Citrus acid is required for the digestion and the citrus drinks have been found effective in curing the mild acidity problems. This increases the application of the product in the daily lives and avoiding sugar components make it safer for consumption than any other drink. The increase in consumer inclination toward sugar free substances boosts the overall demand for global sugar-free citrus sodas.

Diversification of distribution channel

The distribution channel is a very important segment of any market. The manufactures of the product ensure that it gets delivered to the customers at their convenience. This urges the need to develop various distribution channels so that the product is available in the market across different regions and segments.

From the availability of sugar-free citrus soda to supermarkets, departmental stores, the industry penetrated into the market through modes of e-commerce platforms. The leading market players supply the products to the consumers from online web stores such as Amazon.com and Walmart. This gives consumers the flexibility to choose from various platforms ass per their convenience. Either visit the market and purchase the product or order online and get it delivered at home. To enhance the online sales, market players often give discounts and loyalty benefits to its customers.

