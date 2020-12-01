India Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

India specialty chemical market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 9.5%. The rising utility of agrochemicals in the country to meet the growing needs for sustainable crop production is a key factor contributing towards the growth of India’s specialty chemical market. India is an agriculture-based country with approximately 75% of the population is reliant on farming, directly or indirectly. India has witnessed significant demand for agrochemicals owing to the increasing government focus towards food security and the increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the agriculture sector.

In India, a centrally sponsored scheme, National Food Security Mission was launched in 2007 to accelerate the production of wheat, rice, coarse cereals, and commercial crops through increasing productivity and area expansion. This, in turn, is driving the demand for agricultural films for crop protection from the weeds’ proliferation as it, inhibits the growth of weeds’ from restricting the plants’ development. The emerging greenhouse concept in the country is further accelerating the adoption of mulch and silage films that are used to cover greenhouses. Mulch and silages are mainly made up of agro plastic which in turn is estimated to drive the growth of India’s specialty chemical market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type

Competitive Landscape- BASF India Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd Atul Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd.

India Specialty Chemicals Market report Segment

By Product Type

Agrochemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Food Additives

Adhesive & Sealants

Specialty Coatings

Surfactants

Paper & Textile Chemicals

Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals

Polymers & Plastic Additives

Others

