Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

The specialty chemicals market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growing use of specialty chemicals in the end-user industries is a key factor driving the global specialty chemical market. Cement manufacturing, concrete production, corrosion inhibition, coating, and paints are the key applications of specialty chemicals in the construction industry. In cement production, specialty chemicals are used as a combustion agent, fuels, gypsum, and set controller. In concrete, these are used to prepare chemical admixture and superplasticizers such as RMC, SCC, and RPC. As a corrosion inhibitor, they are used as accelerator, retarders, and freeze-thaw agents.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/specialty-chemicals-market
The outlook of the construction industry appears upbeat, consequently increasing the demand for specialty chemicals, globally. According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach a value of $8.0 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the US. In Europe, the construction industry has witnessed a solid growth rate and is estimated to record significant growth in the next few years. Hence, from the rapidly growing construction activities in the above countries, the demand for specialty chemicals will increase which in turn will drive the growth of the global specialty chemical market.
A Full Report of Global Specialty Chemicals Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/specialty-chemicals-market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- SABIC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG
Global Specialty Chemicals Market report Segment
By Product Type
- Agrochemicals
- Cleaning Chemicals
- Construction Chemicals
- Electronic Chemicals
- Food Additives
- Adhesive & Sealants
- Specialty Coatings
- Surfactants
- Paper & Textile Chemicals
- Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals
- Polymers & Plastic Additives
- Others
Global Specialty Chemicals Market report Segment
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/specialty-chemicals-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404