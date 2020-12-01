Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

The specialty chemicals market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growing use of specialty chemicals in the end-user industries is a key factor driving the global specialty chemical market. Cement manufacturing, concrete production, corrosion inhibition, coating, and paints are the key applications of specialty chemicals in the construction industry. In cement production, specialty chemicals are used as a combustion agent, fuels, gypsum, and set controller. In concrete, these are used to prepare chemical admixture and superplasticizers such as RMC, SCC, and RPC. As a corrosion inhibitor, they are used as accelerator, retarders, and freeze-thaw agents.

The outlook of the construction industry appears upbeat, consequently increasing the demand for specialty chemicals, globally. According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach a value of $8.0 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the US. In Europe, the construction industry has witnessed a solid growth rate and is estimated to record significant growth in the next few years. Hence, from the rapidly growing construction activities in the above countries, the demand for specialty chemicals will increase which in turn will drive the growth of the global specialty chemical market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- SABIC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG

Global Specialty Chemicals Market report Segment

By Product Type

Agrochemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Food Additives

Adhesive & Sealants

Specialty Coatings

Surfactants

Paper & Textile Chemicals

Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals

Polymers & Plastic Additives

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

