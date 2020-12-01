Global Blister Packaging Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Global blister packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand from end-user applications such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food. Pharmaceutical is one of the major applications of the blister pack and generates significant revenue in the overall blister packaging industry.
Blister packaging offers a wide range of benefits that increase its adoption in various industries. Blister pack is comparatively cost-effective and less wasteful as compared to other packaging types. A blister pack comprises a basic coat of aluminum or robust paper or plastic and a transparent plastic film through which the individual tablets can be squeezed one by one.
Moreover, the design of blister packs is becoming more consumer-friendly, with informative labels, specifying the exact week and even day, so that patients can avoid mistakes when taking their medication. Such benefits offered by blister pack increase its adoption and hence drives the growth of the market.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Process and By Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Sonoco Products Co., Amcor Ltd., Westrock Co., and Bemis Co. Inc.
Global Blister Packaging Market – Segmentation
By Process
- Thermoforming Blister Pack
- Cold Forming Blister Pack
By Application
- Consumer Goods
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Others
Global Blister Packaging Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
