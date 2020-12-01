Surgical Microscopes Market 2027 Research Report – Capacity, Production, Revenue, Regions, Players

The global surgical microscopes market accounted for $447 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $818 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Report Sample @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/877

The demand for surgical microscopes has witnessed tremendous growth due to growth in global geriatric population, increase in R&D activity in life science sector, growth in health care infrastructure, and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, governmental funding & support for implementing the healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement are some of the factors anticipated to play a major role in the growth of the developed markets. However, sale of used and refurbished equipment and high pricing of equipment in developing region are some of challenges, which can hamper the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. “Technologically advanced products and customizations for clinical and pre-clinical applications have enabled Tier II and Tier III players to penetrate into the market; while, Tier I players have strengthened their market position through organic growth and acquisitions strategies.” Says Analyst, Jayant Nannore, at AMR.

Key Findings of the Surgical Microscopes Market:

ENT is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Outpatient facilities is predicted to be the fastest growing end-user segment with a CAGR of 9.0% during the analysis period.

North America is anticipated to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2016 to 2022.

China and India are projected to grow at higher CAGR of 16.4% and 13.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Low-range surgical microscope to remain dominant over the forecast period and is also estimated to grow at a high CAGR.

Ophthalmology segment dominated the market in 2015 with one-fourth market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increase in population undergoing ophthalmic surgeries worldwide. Moreover, ENT segment is projected to exhibit higher growth rate among all the other applications, closely followed by plastic & reconstructive surgery and oncology segments.

In 2015, outpatient facilities was the largest end-user segment and is expected to remain predominant over the forecast period. In addition, low price range surgical microscopes accounted for more than two-fifths market share in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR when compared with mid-range and premium range surgical microscopes.

All the industry players invest immensely in R&D to upgrade their product segments and to further penetrate into market. The major companies profiled in the report include ACCU-SCOPE, Inc., TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI AG, Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit U.S., Leica Microsystem GmbH, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Global Surgical Corporation.