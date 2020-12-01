Specialty Enzymes Market Share, Business Growth by Top Key Players Analysis, Comparison by Regions till 2027

Global specialty enzymes market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during 2015-2027. The pharmaceuticals application segment accounted for about half of the overall market share in 2014. The Asia Pacific market would exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2015-2027).

Specialty enzymes are proteins that act as biocatalysts to accelerate chemical reaction and produce the desired results. Owing to low consumption and high degree of specificity, specialty enzymes are witnessing spurring demand in medical applications such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology research and diagnostics. The growing popularity of specialty enzymes in therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, pain and inflammatory disorders among others is the vital force fueling the market growth. In addition, growing awareness about enzyme-based therapeutics in the Asia Pacific and LAMEA region would further boost the market growth. However, safety concerns due to high vulnerability of enzymes towards contamination, would limit the overall market growth.

Pharmaceutical application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Proteases enzyme would be a lucrative segment in the market by 2020.

Animal derived enzymes would register the significant growth rate during the forecast period.

North America and Europe together contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global specialty enzymes market in 2014 and will maintain its leadership status throughout the analysis period.

Pharmaceuticals is one of the major application segments which involves usage of specialty enzymes chiefly in drug formulation and drug delivery. However, the diagnostics segment would see limited growth over the forecast period, due to high cost of diagnostic enzymes (arising due to high purity requirements) and limitation related to accuracy of tests. Acylases enzyme segment dominated the global specialty enzyme market in 2014 and would continue to lead over the forecast period, due to its high utilization in pharmaceutical drug formulations.

Increase in geriatric population in developed countries of North America and Europe created an increased demand for therapeutic enzymes. Moreover, acceptance of advanced enzymes including immobilized enzymes has been growing owing to rise in healthcare expenditure. This had contributed to the dominance of North America, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific would contribute the highest growth in the future, owing to the rise in per capita healthcare expenditure, surge in awareness regarding enzyme therapy, and ever-expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

Companies are adopting acquisition and product launch as few of their key strategies to increase the manufacturing capacity, expand their market presence and gain additional market share. Key companies profiled in the report are Novozymes, DuPont, Roche Holdings AG, BASF, Life technologies, Advance enzyme Technologies Ltd, Affymetrix Inc, and Codexis Inc.

