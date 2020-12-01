Roofing Materials Market : Major Factors That Can Increase The Global Demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Roofing Materials Market by Product (Tile, Metal, Plastic, Clay & Concrete, Asphalt Shingles, and Others) and Application (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



The global market size Roofing Materials is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the main market players operating in the global roofing materials market include Certainteed, Etex, TAMKO Building Products LLC, GAF, SAINT-GOBAIN, Fletcher Building, Sika AG, Owens Corning, Braas Monier Building Group, and Johns Manville.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The roofing materials market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The roofing materials market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The roofing materials market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Tile

Metal

Plastic

Clay & Concrete Tiles

Asphalt Shingles

Others

By Applications

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

CERTAINTEED

Etex

TAMKO Building Products LLC

GAF

SAINT-GOBAIN

Fletcher Building

Sika AG

Owens Corning

Braas Monier Building Group

Johns Manville.

