Automotive Fuel Rail Industry Outlook, Strategies, Industry Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers And Forecast To 2023

Automotive fuel rail or common rail fuel injection systems facilitate the optimal amount of fuel supply to the engine. They are designed to handle high pressure and are very helpful in curbing evaporative fuel emissions, especially in gasoline engine vehicles. They are extensively installed in vehicles to reduce the overall price and weight of the fuel delivery system. Market Research Future (MFR) has recently released an exhaustive study on Automotive Fuel Rail Industry, compiling the key factors that could impact the market growth over the forecast period of 2018-2023. MRFR has projected the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry to capture a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

The growing severity of emission norms across the globe has raised the demand for advanced and efficient fuel delivery systems which is generating massive demand for automotive fuel rail systems. Automotive OEMs are progressively incorporating fuel rails in fuel delivery systems to comply with emission norms. In addition, rise in disposable income across the globe has raised the number of vehicle ownership among consumers which reflects favorably on the market growth. Increased vehicle production induces demand within the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry.

The governments in multiple countries are undertaking initiatives which are promoting the growth of the market. Conversely, the surge in demand for battery electric vehicles is likely to deter the growth of the market over the forecast period in general fuel rails have long life span which acts as a key restraint to the market growth. Moreover, electric vehicles are gaining traction in developed countries on account of the presence of sufficient charging infrastructure which can bring down the demand for the automotive fuel rail. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of gasoline direct injection vehicles is estimated to boost the demand for automotive fuel rail since they require high-pressure automotive fuel rail systems. Besides, growing adoption rate of hybrid vehicles is also fostering the growth of the market.

Nikki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Landi Renzo S.p.A (Italy), Roberts Bosch GmbH (Germany), Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. (US), TI Fluid Systems (UK) , AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Sanoh Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Linamar Corporation (Canada) are the eminent players in the global Automotive Fuel Rail Industry.

The global Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented based on fuel type, material, vehicle type, engine type, and type of pressure system.

By fuel type, the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented into gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel.

By engine type, the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented into inline engine, and V-engine.

By material, the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented into steel, aluminum, others.

By vehicle type, the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle.

By type of pressure system, the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented into high-pressure and low-pressure.

By region, the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Burgeoning sale of vehicles, both commercial and passenger, have driven the Automotive Fuel Rail Industry. Growth in the APAC is concentrated in the developing economies such as China, Japan, and India, where economic upturn, population boom, and growing demand for passenger vehicles is substantiating the market growth.

Europe is anticipated to follow the APAC market over the forecast period. Augmenting demand for passenger vehicles in Europe, coupled with the prolific growth of the automotive sector has favored market expansion. Moreover, the region is home to various automotive OEMs who generate abundant demand for automotive fuel rail.

June 2019 – John Deere Electronic Solutions has introduced a new engine, 13.6 liter PowerTech, in line with specific regulations related to emission reduction. It is equipped with a common-rail fuel system which helps in the reduction of overall dimensions of the engine to provide enhanced performance.

