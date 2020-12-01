Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends, Market Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry Report: Information by Material (Metal, Non-Metal), Components (DC Motor, Sensors, Actuator), Manufacturing Process (Cutting, Vacuum Forming, Injection Molding), Sales Channel, Vehicle Type – Forecast till 2023

Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry Overview

As per a detailed analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The surging demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is anticipated to favor the market growth across the globe. An active purge pump can be defined as an electromechanical device which is extensively used to reduce the hydrocarbon evaporative emissions from the vehicle. It also helps to actuate the flow of the fuel vapors from an evaporative emission canister besides controlling the purge flow. The active purge pump uses vapor canister, motor, and valve assembly in order to offer pressurized air to the engine, thus eradicating the fuel vapor from the canister.

Industry Updates

October 24, 2018: Cadillac has recently developed an all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. It is a part of a global architecture of high-efficiency and versatile powertrains. The engine incorporates the next generation of powertrain engineering.

Competitive Dashboard

The key players operating in the global Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry comprises Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry is expanding at breakneck speed due to the surging demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. The swelling demand for passenger car sales across the globe and plummeting demand to minimize the carbon emissions are some of the top factors likely to dictate the growth trajectory of the Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry. Strict regulations imposed by the government regarding the environment is further estimated to trigger the demand for automotive active purge pump during the review period. These pumps have several functions like air pressure detection, hydrocarbon evaporative leak detection, and hose off emission detection, which is likely to favor the market growth in the coming years. The low investment for active purge manufacturing unit will further create growth opportunities for the new entrants. Moreover, the increased awareness regarding fuel efficiency and emission among the vehicle owners is considered to boost the market growth.

On the contrary, the development and innovation regarding hydrocarbon emission products are considered to be one of the major concerns restricting the growth of the market across the globe. Also, the surging demand for battery-operated electric vehicles coupled with the high prices of active purge pumps is predicted to curb the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry: Segmental Analysis

The Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry has been segmented on the basis of components, material, sales channel, manufacturing process, and vehicle type.

By mode of material, the Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry comprises metal and non-metal. Among these, the non-metal type is likely to occupy a significant share due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of availability across the world.

The components segment of Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry comprises sensors, DC motor, valves, and actuator. Among these, the DC motor segment is likely to gain prominence in the coming years as it is a prime component of the automotive active purge pump. It converts DC electrical energy to mechanical energy and also possesses excellent controllability and high efficiency.

Based on the manufacturing process, the market comprises vacuum forming, cutting, and injection molding.

By mode of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Among these, the aftermarket sales channel is likely to gain prominence owing to the surging awareness regarding emission along with the frequent replacement of electronic components like ECUs and sensors due to shorter life span and malfunctioning.

The vehicle type segment comprises passenger car and commercial vehicle. Among these, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to acquire a considerable share due to the surging demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. The demand for automotive active purge pump is high due to rapid urbanization and hub-spoke architecture, which has increased the overall vehicle sales.

Regional Frontiers

Globally, the Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the European region is considered to dominate the global market owing to the deployment of innovative technologies in order to control emissions. Also, the high availability of automotive parts is likely to drive the market growth in this region. The regional market is also predicted to experience high growth due to the presence of strict European emission norms. Moreover, the surging sales of vehicles in this region, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the safety of the environment, will elevate the scope of the regional market.

