Synthetic Leather Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Synthetic Leather Market by Type (Bio-based, Polyvinylchloride (PVC)-based, and Polyurethane (PU)-based), Application (Clothing, Bags, Shoes, Purses & Wallets, Accessories, Car Interiors, Belts, Sports Goods, and Others), and End-use Industry (Footwear, Furniture, Automotive, Textile, Sports, Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global market size Synthetic Leather is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, due to surge in demand for trending & branded footwear and rapid urbanization.

The key players operating in the global synthetic leather market are Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Filwel Co. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Gruppo Mastrotto S.p.A., and Asahi Kasei Corporation. These players have acquired various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, agreements, expansions, and new product launches to create a strong consumer base in the market. For instance, in April 2016, Teijin launched a new product, Maestley, a high-grade synthetic leather as a substitute for natural leather.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the synthetic leather market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in the regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The synthetic leather market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Bio-based

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)-based

Polyurethane (PU)-based

By Application

Clothing

Bags

Shoes

Purses & Wallets

Accessories

Car Interiors

Belts

Sports Goods

Others (Upholstery and Gloves)

By End-use Industry

Footwea

Furniture

Automotive

Textile

Sports

Electronics

Others (Marine)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



