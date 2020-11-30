Seam Tapes Market In-depth Analysis with Inputs from Key Industry Participants | Toray Industries Inc., Bemis Associates Inc., Himel Corp., Essentra PLC, Geo-Synthetics, Sealon Co. Ltd., Loxy As.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Seam Tapes Market by Type (Single-layered and Multi-layered), Backing Materials (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyamide, Nylon, and Others), Application (Waterproof Protection, Sports Innerwear, Sportswear, Casual Apparel, Shoes, Tarpaulins, Backpacks, and Others), and End-use Industry (Apparel, Footwear, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global market size of Seam Tapes is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. South America is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, owing to rapid change in living standards and well-developed sporting culture.

The key players operating in the global seam tapes include Toray Industries Inc., Bemis Associates Inc., Himel Corp., Essentra PLC, Geo-Synthetics, Sealon Co. Ltd., Loxy As., Gerlinger Industries, Traxx Corp., and GCP Applied Technologies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the seam tapes market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in the regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The seam tapes market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Single-layered

Multi-layered

By Backing Material

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Polyamide

Nylon

Others

By Application

Waterproof Protection

Sports Innerwear

Sportswear

Casual Apparel

Shoes

Tarpaulins

Backpacks

Others

By End-use Industry

Apparel

Footwear

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Toray Industries Inc.

Bemis Associates Inc.

Himel Corp.

Essentra PLC

Geo-Synthetics

Sealon Co. Ltd.

Loxy As.

Gerlinger Industries

Traxx Corp.

GCP Applied Technologies

