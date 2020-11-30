Edible Flakes Market 2020 Global Analysis by Key Players – Baggry’s India Ltd., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Marico Ltd

Edible flakes or cereal flakes is a food product made from corn, rice, oats wheat, and other cereal grains. To manufacture flakes, first the outer coating of the grain is removed and then the grain is processed into groats. The groats are then cooked in salt and sugar syrup then this meal is rolled out into thin flakes which are then toasted in ovens. It comes in different flavors such as raspberry, chocolate, caramel, strawberry, and fruit & nut. It is consumed as breakfast and often taken with milk, yogurt, fruit, or nuts. Edible flakes are also used in making snacks. These include oat based bread, biscuits, energy bars, infant food, cookies, and probiotic drinks.

Companies covered:

Baggry’s India Ltd., Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Marico Ltd., Post Holdings, Inc.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6930

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The corona virus outbreak in all over the globe has created medical emergency. Due to which there is an increase in the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products in the market. COVID-19 pandemic has increased the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items. However, packaged food and bakery products have experienced a decline in its sale due to which the demand for edible flakes has also decreased to a significant level. In addition, the lockdown scenario in various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of the edible flakes manufacturing companies. The consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19. Companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery and build branded content and awareness campaigns to gain leads. They might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omni-channel in their supply chain.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in urbanization and rise in income level are the factors that increase the demand for edible flakes. Changes in lifestyle and busy schedule of the people makes way for quick breakfast option which saves their time and contains a high level of nutrition. The easy availability of edible flakes in any store boosts the growth of the market.

The growing trend of leading a healthier lifestyle drives the market growth. Especially demand for flakey oats and oat meals is gaining momentum in the market as they are among the healthiest grains in the world. The edible flake manufacturing companies are gaining traction as the intake of edible flakes in the breakfast has been increased due to its benefits. The edible flakes are rich in fiber, low in sugar and have vital minerals & antioxidants which help in solving constipation problem, keeping cholesterol low.

Inquire Before Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6930

The global Edible Flakes market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to serve the increase in demand for variety of edible flakes in the market. Owing to the changing trends of consumer’s taste and preference regarding food habits, the leading market players are giving priority to launch new products and enhance their market penetration. The brand loyalty and product availability is expected to remain the critical factor for the edible flakes market during the forecast period. To gain the competitive edge in the market, companies are also expanding their customer base. For instance, The Kellogg Company which is one of the leading market players in the edible flakes industry has launched new products in an array of sizes and prices to attract customers in both rural and urban regions in India. To increase the customer base the Kellogg Company is also adopting strategies like providing free samples to school kids, digital branding and marketing and customization. Kolln, a Germany based edible flakes manufacturing company, introduced the carrot & ginger oat whole grain muesli to cater to the consumer demand of low-sugar, preservative free and natural flavor product.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global edible flakes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global edible flakes market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global edible flakes market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global edible flakes market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.