Gum Hydrocolloid Market is expected to drive the market demand, 2020-2027

Gum Hydrocolloid Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Guar, Locust Bean Gum, and CMC), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces & Dressing, Food and Beverage, Dairy Products, Oil & Gas, and Others), Source (Plant, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, Synthetic), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Fat Replacer, and Coating Material)-Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2014-2022.

Hydrocolloids, often called as gums, are hydrophilic polymers that are either derived from animal, vegetable, and microbes or synthetically produced. Excellent emulsion stabilization, prevention of ice recrystallization, and organoleptic properties has increased their application in aqueous foodstuff to control their functional properties. Moreover, viscosity, gelation, and water binding properties increase the scope of the market in poultry, confectionery, dressing, dairy products, and other industries.

The increase in preference towards natural food supplements has boosted the demand for hydrocolloid gum. In addition, increase in consumption of food and beverage and dairy products has catalyzed the market growth, which is likely to gain traction in the coming years. Moreover, increasing health awareness has projected the demand for hydrocolloid gum to increase in low calorie food supplements owing to its low-fat content. The cross-linked adhesive and gelatin and pectin properties have gained traction in medical applications in aerobic infections. Furthermore, guar gum is used as a proppant in hydraulic fracturing process, which is projected to increase its application owing to growth in the oil and gas sector. Xanthan gum is the most versatile thickener that can be used in hot and cold applications. Owing to growth in the food and beverage industry, the demand for xanthan gum is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities. Increase in production cost, availability of raw materials, and fluctuating prices associated with hydrocolloids are expected to hinder the market growth. However, government approvals on the use of hydrocolloids coupled with development in food hydrocolloids are expected to drive the market.

In October 2016, FSSAI approved the use of DuPont hydrocolloid stabilizers in fruit and beverage drinks under new additive standards in India.

The growing consumption of food and beverage and confectionery and poultry products has supplemented the market growth for gum hydrocolloid in North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to witness an increase in the consumption of hydrocolloids owing to increase in per capita income and changes in lifestyle coupled with increase in oil and gas applications.

The report on global gum hydrocolloids is segmented based on type, application, source, function, and geography. Based on type, the market includes gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, alginates, agar, pectin, guar, locust bean gum, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). Based on application, the report includes bakery, confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces & dressing, food and beverage, dairy products, oil and gas, and others. Based on source, the market is segmented into plan, microbial, animal, sea wood, and synthetic. Based on function, the report is bifurcated into thickener, gelling agent, stabilizer, fat replacer, and coating material. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global gum hydrocolloids market include Cargill Inc., Kerry Group LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Royal DSM, Danisco, Ingredion Incorporated, Darling Ingredients Inc., Cyber Celloids Ltd, and Sure Care Corporation.

