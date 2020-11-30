Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Huge Demand with Top Companies

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is a technique of prolonging the shelf life of fresh food. The proportion of gases, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, in the mixture for packaging depends upon the respiration needs of packaged food. MAP is beneficial for prolonging the initial fresh state of food without changing the surrounding temperature, or exposing to chemical treatments, such as freezing, dehydration, and others. MAP lowers the speed of product aging process, protects a product from deterioration, and extends the shelf life.

The key factors driving the modified atmosphere packaging market are hygienic packaging of food, manufacturers demand for a longer shelf-life, increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, on-the-go lifestyle, and shift towards easy-to-handle & convenient packaging. However, high cost of development and stringent environmental legislations are the factors hindering the growth of the market. Emerging economies and packaging as a tool for product differentiation create opportunities for the market growth.

The global modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into application, material, machinery/technology, atmosphere/gases, and geography. The market is further segmented on the basis of application into dairy products, poultry, bakery & confectionary, seafood & meat products, convenience food, fruits & vegetables, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of material used into ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, oriented polyethylene-terephthalate, polyamide, and others.

On the basis of technology/machinery used, the global modified atmosphere packaging market is further categorized into tray-sealer machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-sealing machine, and others. The market is further segmented based on atmosphere/gases into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide, and others.

Geographically, the modified atmosphere packaging market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market is further classified into Canada, Mexico, and U.S. The Asia-Pacific market is further segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of the Asia (RoA). The European region is further classified into France, Italy, Spain, Germany, U.K., and Rest of the Europe (RoE). The Rest of the World include Middle East and Latin America.

The leading market players profiled in the report are Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Dansensor A/S, Hayssen Flexible Systems Inc., CVP Systems Inc., Ilapak International S.A., and others. The key players implement various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to gain recognition in the market.

