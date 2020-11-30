Frankincense Extract Market is Set to Register High CAGR by 2025 – Says Allied Market Research

Frankincense, also known as olibanum is produced from the resin of the Boswellia tree, which typically grows in the mountainous regions of India, Africa, and the Middle East. It has a woody, spicy smell that can be inhaled, absorbed through the skin, soaked into a tea or consumed as a supplement. Traditionally, frankincense was used as a medicine to aid health issues such as arthritis and asthma. There is an increase in the applications of frankincense extracts in pharmaceuticals owing to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

Frankincense essential oil obtained from its extracts is used in aromatherapy to alleviate stress and relieve pain. Busy and hectic lifestyle of the urban populace along with the increase in disposable income leads to rise in demand for aromatherapy, which ultimately boosts the growth of the frankincense extract market. Consumers today have an increased preference toward cosmetics and personal care products made with natural and organic ingredients. There is increase in the demand for frankincense powder as an ingredient in soaps, shampoo, lotions, and other similar products. However, changes in climate and over-tapping of trees to meet increased demand result in the decline of boswellia trees. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of the frankincense extract market.

Get a Sample Copy of “Frankincense Extract Market” Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5436

On the contrary, with the preference of consumers inclined toward natural ingredients in the food & beverage products due to increase in health consciousness and rate of health-related problems. The application of frankincense extracts such as an emulsifying agent, stabilizer, and flavor in the food & beverage industry can thus be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for growth and expansion of the market.

The frankincense extract market is segmented based on form, end use, and region. Based on form, the market is classified into powder, oil, and resin. Based on end use, it is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, aromatherapy, pharmacological, insecticide, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the market include Indian Spice Oil Industries, Aromaaz International, De Monchy Aromatics, Albert Vieille, HERBO NUTRA, AMARNATH EXPORTS, Avi Naturals, Ambe Ns Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., Scents of Earth LLC., and Edens Garden.

Send Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5436

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the frankincense extract market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates type of frankincense extract and its applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.