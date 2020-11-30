Food Vacuum Machine – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is expected to reach $18.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Vacuum Machine Market include Astrapac, Bizerba, Dadaux, Electrolux Professional, Henkelman, Henkovac International, Metos, Multivac, Promarks, Proseal, Ridat, Sammic SL, Sipromac, Techno Pack, and Ulma Packaging.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food and growing demand for shelf-stable products. However, depreciating packaging capability of food vacuum machines and high installation and maintenance cost of machines is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Vacuum packing is a method of packaging that removes air from the package prior to sealing. Food vacuum machine eliminates freezer burn, reduces spoilage and food waste. This machine packing food sucks all the oxygen out of the packaging. This makes the food last 3 to 5 times longer and preserves it appearance because microorganisms, such as bacteria, grow at a much slower rate inside of a vacuum seal. Also, freezer burn is virtually eliminated because the food is not in contact with cold air.

Based on the machinery type, the chamber vacuum machines segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to their suitability for both solid as well as liquid food. The chamber vacuum machines are reasonable for an assortment of modern applications as they are increasingly proficient for vacuum packaging of food items. Moreover, these machines are suitable for a variety of applications, ranging from small-scale productions to industrial. These factors favour the growth of the chamber vacuum machines segment in the food vacuum machine market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in an increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food. Moreover, the rising awareness among consumers due to the advent of COVID-19 has led to an increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions. In addition, hectic and busier lifestyles have encouraged consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals that require vacuum sealing to protect the contents of the package. These factors will encourage the use of food vacuum machines, thereby supporting the overall market growth.

Processes Covered:

• Shrink

• Skin

• Traditional Methods

Machinery Types Covered:

• Chamber Vacuum Machines

• External Vacuum Sealers

• Tray Sealing Machines

• Other Machinery Types

Packaging Types Covered:

• Rigid

• Semi-Rigid

• Flexible

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Beverages

• Convenience Food

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat And Seafood

• Prepared Food

• Sauces, Dressings, Spices, and Condiments

• Snacks & Savories

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Domestic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

