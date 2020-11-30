Compound Semiconductor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Compound Semiconductor Market is expected to reach $56.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Compound Semiconductor Market include Qualcomm, Mitsubishi Electric, Samsung Electronics, Microchip, NXP, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Visic Technologies, Skyworks, Infineon, Nichia, Lumentum, STMicroelectronics, Rohm, Macom, GaN Systems, Neophotonics, Broadcom, Cree, and ON Semiconductor.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing use of compound semiconductors, increasing implementation of GaN and SiC, and advancements in wireless technologies. However, the high fabrication cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Compound semiconductor materials are naturally occurring and can be formed by combining elements from two different groups in the periodic table. Various deposition technologies are used for their synthesis. They possess unique properties such as high operational temperatures, superior frequency, and high bandgap. These properties make them distinct from materials and offer several advantages in industrial applications.

By product, the power electronics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for compound semiconductors in various end-use industries.

Products Covered:

• Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

• Optoelectronic Semiconductor Devices

• Power Electronics

• Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Deposition Technologies Covered:

• Hydride Vapour Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)

• Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

• Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

• Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD)

• Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)

• Ammonothermal

• Metal-Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition (MOCVD)

Material Types Covered:

• III-V Compound Semiconductors

• II-VI Compound Semiconductors

• Sapphire

• IV-IV Compound Semiconductors

• Other Material Types

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• General Lighting

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Datacom

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics/ Display Devices

• IT & Telecom

• Industrial and Energy & Power

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

