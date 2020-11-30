Piston Market Size, Key Drivers, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Summary

Piston Market Growth, High CAGR, Research Report and Industry Forecast to 2022 | Global Piston Market Information by Material (Steel, Aluminum), By Coating (Thermal Barrier, Oil Shedding, Dry Film Lubricating, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and By Region – Forecast to 2022

Piston Market Highlight

The global piston market will be driven by the rapidly developing light weighted pistons market and the increase in the number of passenger vehicles, which require the use pistons. The increase in sales of automobiles, including both two-wheelers and four wheelers, is also expected to drive the market of pistons. The increase in demand of lightweight pistons, owing to the rise in fuel prices and the disposable income of the people, is also expected to boost the growth of the global piston market. The market is challenged by the need of the manufacturers to supply high quality pistons at low cost.

On the turnover, the factor of the emergence of electric vehicles, which do not require pistons could be the factor of restraint to the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players

The well-known players of the global Piston Market are listed as

Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Arias Pistons Ltd (U.K.)

Ming Shun Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

MAHLE GmbH (Germany)

Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany)

Ross Racing Pistons (U.S.)

Shandong BinzhouBohai Piston Co., Ltd. (China), and Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. (India).

Segmentation

To comprehend the market’s dynamics, it has been segmented by the elements of materials, coating, and vehicle type.

In terms of materials: Aluminum and steel are the segments.

In terms of coating: Dry film lubricating, oil shedding, thermal barrier are the segments.

In concern with vehicle type: Light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars are the segments.

Top Regional Drivers

Regionally, the global Piston Market has been studied among the main regions of APAC, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the world.

As per the study, the Asia Pacific region is notable for expanding in support of the rising number of vehicles that are being manufactured in developing nations. India and China are leading in the manufacturing number for vehicles. Apart from this, the mounting per capita income of the individuals in the region is also being causative and therefore leading to the implementation of high-end automobiles, thus resulting in growing usage of pistons. With this, too, the prevalence of key automobile manufacturers in the region is also adding to the development of the Piston Market of the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is counted to be the second-largest market for the automotive piston since 2016. But, the region is expected to perceive sensible growth in the near future due to high market saturation. The countries such as France, UK and Germany might lead the overall demand for this regional automotive Piston Market.

Whereas, North America is also a foremost market for the automotive piston in support of the surge in sales for light commercial vehicles over time.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Piston Market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Steel

4.3 Aluminum Glass

Continues….

