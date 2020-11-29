Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Air Ride Suspension Systems Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Air Ride Suspension Systems market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Hendrickson is planning to build trailer suspension plant in Northeastern Ohio. The 35 acre plot will be the home to the company’s sixth trailer suspension plant.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has signed a definitive agreement to substantially acquire assets of Air Ride Technologies Inc. dba Ridetech. FOX expects Ridetech to contribute to the sales of US$ 6 million to US$ 8 million after eliminating inter-company sales.

Continental

Founded in 1871, Continental is located in Germany. The company specializes in interior electronics, brake systems, chassis and powertrain components, automotive safety, tires, tachographs and other parts of automotive and transportation sector. The company is the 4th largest manufacturer of tires. It produces tires for automobiles, bicycles, and motorcycles worldwide.

Dunlop Systems and Components

Established in 2007, Dunlop Systems and Components is located in England. The company manufactures air suspension components and advanced electronic control system. The company also supplies air springs and air suspension systems for trucks, buses, and car manufacturers. The company provides systems solutions for suspension load management and associated areas.

WABCO

Founded in 1869, WABCO is located in Belgium. The company provides suspension and transmission, electronic braking, and stability systems for heavy duty commercial vehicles. It also provides car air pumps and suspension and advanced driver assistance systems for trucks, trailers, and buses. The company was recently acquired for $7 billion by ZF Friedrichshafen.

BWI Group

Established in 2009, BWI Group is located in China. It is the supplier of suspension and brake systems. The company also has manufacturing facilities in Mexico, the UK, Czech, and Poland. The company also provides anti-lock braking system, real-time damping, aluminum knuckles, and integrated chassis.

Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Luxury and Premium Vehicles Influencing Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Growth

New product launches, expanding dealer networks, and increasing spending by consumers on luxury and premium goods are driving the growth of luxury and premium vehicle sales worldwide. Surging sales of luxury cars are driving demand for air ride suspension systems included as standard on high-end cars such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Range Rover, and other premium vehicles.

One of the biggest reason for wide application of air ride suspension systems in luxury cars is the smooth ride provided, enhancing the riding experience. Manufacturers are also using advanced technologies to make air ride suspension systems different on various levels, including precise handling for the vehicles bearing loads. Apart from the load bearing vehicles, luxury and premium car manufacturers are also providing air ride suspension systems attached in car or as an option for customers to decide if it’s worth the added cost.

Manufacturers Designing Lightweight Air Ride Suspension Systems

Vehicle manufacturers are focusing on lightweight vehicles in order to meet the growing demand for fuel efficiency and to comply with emission regulations worldwide. Suspension companies are also focusing on developing lightweight air ride suspension systems with improved performance.

Moreover, increasing investment in research and development activities to develop new materials for designing lightweight vehicles is also leading to the growth of components in vehicles with reduced weight. Hence, companies are manufacturing lightweight air ride suspension systems using materials such as aluminum and plastic, thereby, eliminating the need for welding, achieving improved aerodynamics, and reducing system weight. However, research on new materials to design lightweight components for automotive industry is also ongoing.

Meanwhile, companies manufacturing suspensions for trailer, trucks, buses, and other heavy-duty vehicles are also increasingly focusing on providing new air ride suspension systems with optimal balance of value and lightweight.

High Cost of Air Ride Suspension Systems Continues to Remain Longstanding Challenge

Air ride suspension systems are expensive as compared to inexpensive and simple components in majority of the vehicles. Owing to the high cost, air ride suspension systems are witnessing huge demand only from heavy-duty off-road vehicles and high-end luxury and premium cars. Land Rover, Buick, Porsche, Audi are among the few automobile companies including air ride suspension systems in their vehicles.

Moreover, adding an air ride suspension system as an aftermarket option is also time-consuming and expensive for customers. The air ride suspension systems are vulnerable to air, leaks, and can go flat, hence, the cost of buying and maintaining air ride suspension system is higher as compared to the traditional suspension system. Meanwhile, it also takes longer time to install air ride suspension system owing to the complex design and networks.

Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Segmentation

Based on the vehicle type, the air ride suspension systems market is segmented into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Based on the technology, the air ride suspension systems market is segmented into

Electronically controlled

Non-electronically controlled

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the air ride suspension systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to air ride suspension systems market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Air ride suspension systems market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Segments

Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Dynamics

Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Size

Supply & Demand in the Air Ride Suspension Systems Market

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Air Ride Suspension Systems Market

Competition & Companies involved in the Air Ride Suspension Systems Market

Technology in the Air Ride Suspension Systems Market

Value Chain in the Air Ride Suspension Systems Market

Air ride suspension systems market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The air ride suspension systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with air ride suspension systems market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on air ride suspension systems market segments and geographies.

Air Ride Suspension Systems Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing air ride suspension systems market dynamics in the industry

In-depth air ride suspension systems market segmentation

Historical, current and projected air ride suspension systems market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the air ride suspension systems market

Competitive landscape in the air ride suspension systems market

Strategies of key players and Products offered in the air ride suspension systems market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in the air ride suspension systems market

A neutral perspective on air ride suspension systems market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint in the air ride suspension systems market globally

Global Air Ride Suspension Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Air Ride Suspension Systems market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global The Air Ride Suspension Systems market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global The Air Ride Suspension Systems market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Air Ride Suspension Systems Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The Air Ride Suspension Systems market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Air Ride Suspension Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The Air Ride Suspension Systems market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

