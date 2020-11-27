Luxury Fashion Market: Quantitative Luxury Fashion Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020–2029

The Luxury Fashion Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Luxury Fashion Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A luxury good (or upmarket good) is a good for which demand increases more than proportionally as income rises, and is a contrast to a “necessity good”, where demand increases proportionally less than income. Luxury goods are often synonymous with superior goods and Veblen goods.

The three dominant trends in the global luxury goods market are globalization, consolidation, and diversification. Consolidation involves the growth of big companies and ownership of brands across many segments of luxury products. Examples include LVMH, Richemont, and Kering, which dominate the market in areas ranging from luxury drinks to fashion and cosmetics.

The global Luxury Fashion market size is projected to reach US$ 102750 million by 2026, from US$ 92110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

Louis Vuitton

HermÃÆÂ¨s

Gucci

Chanel

Rolex

Cartier

Prada

Burberry

Michael Kors

Tiffany

Zara

Dolce & Gabbana

Clothing

Footwear

Accessories

Male

Female

Children