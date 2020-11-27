Brahmi Market Key Players Analysis by Dabur India Ltd., Morpheme Remedies, Shriji Herbal Products, Baidyanath, Organic India Pvt Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., and Vadik Herbs

Brahmi, the perennial herb, is one of the oldest ayurvedic medicinal plant also known by its scientific name Bacopa monnieri. It helps relax the mind, reduce mental stress, enhance blood flow, boost memory, and improve the functioning of the brain. It is used to control hair fall, as well.

Consumption of Brahmi in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry has gained significant traction in the last few years. It finds its application in diversified treatment therapies; however, it is pertinent to note that the herb finds its extensive application in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is a progressive disease in elderly humans and destroys memory and other functions of the mind. Now-a-days, scientists are turning toward ayurvedic herbs such as Triphala, Shativari, and Brahmi for curing diseases. In treatment of epilepsy, chickenpox, and pediatric diseases, Brahmi juice finds great importance in helping, curing, and quick recovery from sickness. Increase in adoption of the herb as a functional food ingredient in food processing industry is anticipated to further boost its demand in the coming years. Moreover, it also finds its extensive application in the cosmetics industry. Brahmi finds great use in rejuvenating skin. It is also used for the treatment of skin related diseases such as psoriasis, eczema, abscess, and ulceration.

Get a Sample Copy of “Brahmi Market” Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5294

Excessive use of Brahmi can have adverse effects on the human body. Some negative impacts of Brahmi includes erratic heart rate, ulcers, restricted bowel movements, nausea, dry mouth, stomach cramps, and fatigue.

The global Brahmi market is segment into type, distribution channel, end use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into oil, powder, tablet, and tonic. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty store, online sales channels, and others. Based on end use industry, it is categorized into cosmetic, health & wellness, pharmaceutical industry, and food & beverage industry. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Asia-Pacific region leads in terms of Brahmi production and consumption. India, China, Nepal, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka are some of the leading plantation base in the Asia-Pacific country; however, Brahmi is also cultivated in parts of Southern America, Africa, and Australia.

Some of the prominent players in the Brahmi products market are The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Morpheme Remedies, Natures velvet Life Care, Shriji Herbal Products, Baidyanath, Gampaha Wickramaratchi Siddhayurveda, Organic India Pvt Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., and Vadik Herbs.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5294

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Brahmi market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.