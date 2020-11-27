Four Way Plug Valves Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2027

The Four Way Plug Valves Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Four Way Plug Valves Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Four way plug valve is the plug valve evolved from DBB plug valves, used for diverting process flow in two separate directions.ÃâÂ

The major vendors covered:

3Z Valve

AMPO

AZ Armaturen

BUENO TECHNOLOGY

ChemValve

Flowserve

FluoroSeal

GALLI&CASSINA

M&J Valve

Mesto

MIAM

PACIFIC

RAM Universal

Schlumberger

Sigma Polymers Engineering

TUSEAL

China Lixin Valve Group

Luoyang Jianguang

SINOPEC Shanghai Valve Manufacturing

Segment by Type, the Four Way Plug Valves market is segmented into

< DN 100

DN 100-300

> DN 300

Segment by Application, the Four Way Plug Valves market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Aviation Fueling

Others