Cinnamon Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive Rate by 2027

Cinnamon is a common spice present in the inner bark of different tree species from the genus Cinnamomum. It is used as an important ingredient in different food & beverage items such as bakery products, desserts, tea, and flavoring of several Asian cuisines. Cinnamon also has aromatic and medical significance, and is one of the essential components in Ayurveda & Chinese medicines as well as perfumery products.

The various health benefits associated with cinnamon include lesser cholesterol & triglyceride levels; controlled blood pressure; anti-diabetic effect; prevention from neurological disorders, infections, and viruses; lower risk of cancer; and others.

The global cinnamon market is driven by rise in demand in numerous food products, including various savory dishes and beverages, and numerus health benefits associated with cinnamon. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region globally, with prominent cinnamon producing countries and a large market share. Strict regulations & scrutiny for exports and few side effects linked with cinnamon may hamper the market growth. Moreover, R&D activates related to cinnamon is anticipated to lead to new medical applications, thus providing potential growth opportunities for the industry.

The report segments the cinnamon market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into Ceylon cinnamon, cassia cinnamon, Saigon cinnamon, Korintje cinnamon, and others (Malabar cinnamon and Indian cinnamon). Cinnamon has various applications in different type of medicines, cosmetics, and food & beverage products. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global cinnamon market. Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided. Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type, application, and distribution channel helps to understand the major cinnamon channels and its potential applications. Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable the stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.



Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

