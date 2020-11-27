Gluten Feed Market Size, Global Research Report, Insight Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027

Gluten feed is obtained as the by-product during the manufacturing process of corn starch and corn syrup. It is a medium protein feed, which contains almost the same total digestible nutrients level as barley.

Corn gluten feed majorly possesses maize bran and maize steep liquor (liquid separated after steeping) as well as distillers soluble, germ meal, cracked maize screenings, and minor quantities of end products from other microbial fermentations.

The global gluten feed market is witnessing significant growth, owing to rise in food safety concerns. Moreover, rise in health consciousness and improvement in marketing activities In addition, it is palatable and complements low & high-quality feeds, which fuel its demand. Moreover, increase in usage of gluten feed as an upcoming alternative to fish meal in aquaculture feed boosts the market growth.

Rise in demand in developing countries for gluten feed & corn gluten feed further supplements the growth of the market. Furthermore, gluten feed is cost-effective as compared to other grain-based feed, which acts as a major driver of the market. However, sensitivity to gluten, change in regulations for feed safety in European Union regarding growth of genetically modified (Gm) organisms in gluten feed imports, and presence of alternatives to local feed restrain the market growth.

The report segments the global gluten feed market on the basis of source, application, and geography. Based on source, the market is divided into wheat, corn, barley, rye, maize, and others (triticale and malt). Applications covered in the study include swine, poultry, cattle, and aquaculture. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players include:

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Bunge Ltd.

Grain Processing Corporation

The Roquette Group

Tereos Syral

Commodity Specialists Company

Agrana Group

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global gluten feed market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

