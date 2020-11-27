High Methoxyl Pectin Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period – 2027

High Methoxyl Pectin is used in many functional foods all around the world. It is majorly used in the production of jam and jelly. High methoxyl pectin is used to thicken the jam and jelly. The difference between the high methoxyl pectin and low methoxyl pectin is, high methoxyl pectin requires large amount of sugar to gel properly whereas the low methoxyl pectin requires less sugar to gel, thats why low methoxyl pectin is used in pastries and molecular recipes where less sugar is required. Pectin is extracted from the aqueous extract from the edible plant materials such as citrus peel and apple pomace.

The increase in the consumption of jelly and jam has increased the demand of high methoxyl pectin in the market. Furthermore, the use of high methoxyl pectin in different foods drives the market. However, the availability other artificial compounds that provide the same functionality as that of high methoxyl pectin restrains the growth of the high methoxyl pectin market.

The high methoxyl pectin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into extra rapid set, rapid set, medium rapid set, slow set, and extra slow set. By application, the market is bifurcated into food industry and pharmaceuticals. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cargill, Incorporated, Silvateam S.p.a., Jinfeng Pectin Co., Ltd., CP Kelco, Herbstreith & Fox KG, Naturex Group, Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd., Pomonas Universal Pectin, and Ceamsa.

