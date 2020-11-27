Industrial Laser Market top key players, size, Analysis, growth, research, Types, Regions and Forecast from 2020-2023

The Industrial Laser Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Industrial Laser Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A laser is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. The term “laser” originated as an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation”. A laser differs from other sources of light in that it emits light coherently, spatially and temporally. Spatial coherence allows a laser to be focused to a tight spot, enabling applications such as laser cutting and lithography. Spatial coherence also allows a laser beam to stay narrow over great distances (collimation), enabling applications such as laser pointers. Lasers can also have high temporal coherence, which allows them to emit light with a very narrow spectrum, i.e., they can emit a single color of light. Temporal coherence can be used to produce pulses of light as short as a femtosecond.

Among their many applications, lasers are used in optical disk drives, laser printers, and barcode scanners; DNA sequencing instruments, fiber-optic and free-space optical communication; laser surgery and skin treatments; cutting and welding materials; military and law enforcement devices for marking targets and measuring range and speed; and laser lighting displays in entertainment.

key manufacturers in this market include:

Coherent

IPG Photonics

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

TRUMPF

3S Photonics

Active Fiber Systems

AdValue Photonics

Amonics

Apollo Instruments

Calmar Laser

Clark MXR

EKSPLA

ELUXI

Eolite Lasers

FANUC

FiberLAST

Furukawa Electric

Gbos Laser

Hypertherm

Han’s Laser Technology

IMRA America

JDS Uniphase

JENOPTIK

JK Lasers

Keopsys

Laserglow Technologies

Lumentum Operations

CO2 Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Construction Industry

Medical

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others